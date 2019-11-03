Sunday, November 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Rawalpindi woman leaves newborn outside health worker’s house 

58 mins ago
A Rawalpindi woman dropped off her newborn baby outside the house of a health worker in Rawalpindi because she didn’t want a girl. 

The health worker, who works for Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, has been taken into police custody. The police are investigating her for buying the child. The woman has been accused of paying Rs150,000 to buy the child.

The police said that the received a complaint on 15 after which they arrived at the health worker’s house.

The woman, however, said that she had called the police herself, adding that her neighbours tried to snatch the baby from her.

The child’s mother is still missing. The Waris Khan police are investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
