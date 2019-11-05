Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Rawalpindi student killed for resisting robbery

2 hours ago
Rawalpindi student killed for resisting robbery

A young man was shot dead for resisting a robbery bid in Rawalpindi on Monday. 

Muhammad Danish was leaving his university when two gunmen stopped him on Murree Road. They tried to rob his motorcycle, but Danish didn’t let them. During this, one of the men fired shots at Danish and he was killed.

Danish was studying at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, which is located in Shamsabad.

Abdul Rehman, the deceased’s father, said that the family members were sitting at home when he received a call from Danish’s mobile phone. The person speaking to me said that he is calling from Rescue 1122 and he called me to a hospital. My child had died by the time I reached, he said.

A case has been registered against unknown suspects.

