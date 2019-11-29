Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rawalpindi policemen suspended for shooting former councilor who ‘hit’ constable

3 hours ago
A murder case has been registered against them

Five Rawalpindi policemen have been suspended and a case lodged against them for the killing of Waheed Anjum, a former councilor. 

The police say they stopped Anjum's car at a check post in Kallar Syedan Thursday night but he refused to stop. He reportedly accelerated his car and hit one of the policemen. The constable was being dragged along with the car, so another constable opened fire, claim the police.

Anjum was injured in the firing and later died at the THQ Hospital.

The Rawalpindi SP has suspended five policemen--three constables and two ASIs-- and ordered a case to be registered against them under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. He says they should have fired at the car's tyres instead. The Rawalpindi CPO has previously warned police officers against opening direct fire.

ASI Imran Khalid and Constable Habib Akhtar have been arrested.

Anjum's family has now blocked the road and surrounded the police station in Kallar Syedan. They are demanding action against the policemen and say they won't leave until a senior police official comes to talk to them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
Police Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, police, waheed anjum, police gardi, police brutality, check post, kallar syedan
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.