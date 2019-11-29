Rawalpindi policemen suspended for shooting former councilor who ‘hit’ constable

A murder case has been registered against them

The police say they stopped Anjum's car at a check post in Kallar Syedan Thursday night but he refused to stop. He reportedly accelerated his car and hit one of the policemen. The constable was being dragged along with the car, so another constable opened fire, claim the police.

Anjum was injured in the firing and later died at the THQ Hospital.

The Rawalpindi SP has suspended five policemen--three constables and two ASIs-- and ordered a case to be registered against them under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. He says they should have fired at the car's tyres instead. The Rawalpindi CPO has previously warned police officers against opening direct fire.

ASI Imran Khalid and Constable Habib Akhtar have been arrested.

Anjum's family has now blocked the road and surrounded the police station in Kallar Syedan. They are demanding action against the policemen and say they won't leave until a senior police official comes to talk to them.