Rawalpindi man kills father-in-law after fight with wife

1 hour ago
A Rawalpindi man killed his father-in-law after a fight with his wife. 

The couple, Waqar and Sarah, married eight months earlier. They got into a fight and Sarah went back to her parents’ home. Waqar went to his in-laws’ house in Azizabad to speak to Sarah but was met at the door by his father-in-law.

They got into a fight and Waqar opened fire, killing his father-in-law. He then fled.

A case has been lodged against him at the Race Course police station under Section 302 (murder) by his brother-in-law. The police have begun their investigation and are searching for the suspect.

Muhammad Arif, the investigation officer in the case, said they were informed about the attack by Waqar’s brother-in-law. The victim’s body was taken to the DHQ Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Tell us what you think:

Rawalpindi, murder, killing, man kills susar, father in law
 
