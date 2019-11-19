Rawalpindi man killed labourer for not returning Rs10,000 loan: police

Victim belonged to Narowal

According to the law enforcers, the accused, identified as Sheikh Liaquat, fled after killing 22-year-old Arsalan. He was arrested with the help of his mobile phone data and finger prints, a police official said.

“He had taken Rs10,000 from me,” Liaquat told SAMAA TV. “We had a fight over it. I went away at that point of time but returned with a knife and killed him.”

Arsalan belonged to Narwoal but he was living in Rawalpindi for work.

Arsalan’s sister told reporters that her family wants justice. “He killed our innocent brother,” she said.

The sister said that her brother was the only bread winner in the family.