Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Rawalpindi man confesses to raping 30 children: police

2 hours ago
Rawalpindi man confesses to raping 30 children: police

The Rawalpindi police have arrested a man for raping and molesting more than 30 children in different cities, said CCPO Faisal Rana on Tuesday. 

The suspect has been identified as Sohail. He was arrested after a woman filed a case against him for kidnapping her 13-year-old son, drugging him and then raping him for four days. The man even shot his videos and threatened to release them if the child tells anyone about it, the FIR said.

The man has been convicted for raping children in the United Kingdom and Italy too. He was then deported from both the countries after completing his prison sentences.

The suspect has confessed to his crimes and claimed that he uploaded videos of the children on the ‘dark web’.

The Rawat police have filed a case against him under articles 367-A (kidnapping), 377 (unnatural offences), 337-J (attempting to poison) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
child abuse Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.