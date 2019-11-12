Rawalpindi man confesses to raping 30 children: police

The Rawalpindi police have arrested a man for raping and molesting more than 30 children in different cities, said CCPO Faisal Rana on Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as Sohail. He was arrested after a woman filed a case against him for kidnapping her 13-year-old son, drugging him and then raping him for four days. The man even shot his videos and threatened to release them if the child tells anyone about it, the FIR said.

The man has been convicted for raping children in the United Kingdom and Italy too. He was then deported from both the countries after completing his prison sentences.

The suspect has confessed to his crimes and claimed that he uploaded videos of the children on the ‘dark web’.

The Rawat police have filed a case against him under articles 367-A (kidnapping), 377 (unnatural offences), 337-J (attempting to poison) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

