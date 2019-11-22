Rawalpindi man arrested for raping, murdering niece

The police have arrested a man in Rawalpindi because they believe he raped and murdered his seven-year-old niece.

The police say he confessed to the crime during interrogation. The police had found the girl’s body early Friday morning in a house in Islamabad’s Dhok Chaudhrian. A post-mortem examination confirmed that she was raped.

The suspect reportedly had a minor quarrel with his elder brother (the victim’s father) two days ago.

The law enforcers also found the girl’s bloodstains on a bed at the house.

