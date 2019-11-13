Rashid accuses law minister of establishing his own ‘extra-constitutional’ court

Says he has no right to impose conditions on Nawaz

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the PML-N leader said that Nawaz's departure abroad should not be delayed by even a minute.

He said the sub-committee of the federal cabinet had no right to impose such conditions on the former premier for letting him travel abroad for treatment.

"The lawlessness of the law minister has started coming to the fore. We used to hear about extra-judicial killings in this country," Rashid said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

"But now we have learnt that even courts are being established that are above the constitution and law."

He said the Constitution of Pakistan mentioned sessions courts, high courts and supreme court, but there was no court like the sub-committee of the cabinet.

The PML-N leader remarked sarcastically that a sub-cabinet court had been established above the constitution, which also had a judge named Farogh Naseem.

"He (Naseem) said last night that 'I have reserved my verdict'," he noted. "Now he has started using judicial language in contrast with the law."

Rashid said the cabinet committee's decision to let Nawaz go abroad for treatment against Rs7 billion surety bonds was "above the constitution, law and courts".

"This is a decision which is above the constitution, law and courts," he said. "This will never be accepted by any law-abiding individual."