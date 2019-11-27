Rapist, murderer of eight-year-old Gujranwala child taken into custody

A man who raped and then killed an eight-year-old girl in Gujranwala has been arrested.

Three days ago, the girl left her house to buy moong phalli (peanuts), but never returned.

Her family had registered an abduction case against their neighbour, Abdul Ghani. Police then took him into custody. She was raped and murdered by him, police said.

The child’s body was found on identification by the arrested man. The girl’s family staged a protest outside their house with her body.

“He gave the girl moong phalli and took her with him. We went to his house and begged him to tell us where she was. He didn’t tell us. All he said was that she wasn;t with him,” an aunt of the deceased girl said.

Police says Ghani confessed. The ASP said Ghani told the police where the body was.

