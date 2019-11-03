Sunday, November 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Politics

Rana Sanaullah’s remand extended till Nov 16

1 hour ago
An anti-narcotics court in Lahore extended on Saturday the remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah till November 16 in a drug trafficking case. 

The duty judge instructed a private mobile service provider to present the PML-N leader’s mobile phone records at the next hearing.

Farhad Ali Shah, who is representing Sanaullah, claimed that two men in plainclothes had tried to stop his client from speaking to the media outside the court. They stood next to him and kept speaking loudly, the lawyer said.

Sanaullah’s wife said that the government should stop trying to silence the opposition.

The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. The ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

