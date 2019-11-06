Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rana Sanaullah files fresh bail petition in drug smuggling case

57 mins ago
Rana Sanaullah files fresh bail petition in drug smuggling case

Photo: Online

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has filed a new bail petition in Lahore’s anti-narcotics court seeking bail in the drug smuggling case against him. 

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. The ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in his car.

The petition claims that there is a contradiction in the FIR registered against Sanaullah and the footage provided by the Lahore Safe City Authority. It said the PML-N leader is “stuck in a forged case”.

Sanaullah’s first bail plea was rejected by a duty judge. Now, the politician will try his luck before Judge Shakir Hussain, who will assume charge as an anti-narcotics court judge on November 8. Sanaullah is on remand till November 16.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
rana sanaullah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rana Sanaullah, drugs, ANF, narcotics, bail
 
MOST READ
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.