Rana Sanaullah files fresh bail petition in drug smuggling case

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has filed a new bail petition in Lahore’s anti-narcotics court seeking bail in the drug smuggling case against him.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. The ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in his car.

The petition claims that there is a contradiction in the FIR registered against Sanaullah and the footage provided by the Lahore Safe City Authority. It said the PML-N leader is “stuck in a forged case”.

Sanaullah’s first bail plea was rejected by a duty judge. Now, the politician will try his luck before Judge Shakir Hussain, who will assume charge as an anti-narcotics court judge on November 8. Sanaullah is on remand till November 16.

