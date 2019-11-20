Wednesday, November 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rana Sanaullah approaches LHC seeking bail in drug smuggling case

15 mins ago
Rana Sanaullah approaches LHC seeking bail in drug smuggling case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Rana Sanaullah approached on Wednesday the Lahore High Court seeking bail in the drug smuggling case against him.

The PML-N leader is currently on judicial remand until November 30. He has twice had his bail petition rejected by an anti-narcotics court.

Sanaullah made the investigating officer of the Anti-Narcotics Force and the complainant parties in his petition.

He stated in his petition that the case against him was registered because of his strong criticism of the government.

The FIR text does not correspond with the CCTV footage, he contended. The PML-N leader said the complainant mentioned recovery of 21kg heroine in the FIR, however, the quantity was shown to be 15kg afterwards.

He moved the court to grant him bail in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
lhc PML-N rana sanaullah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rana Sanaullah, LHC, PML-N, drug smuggling case, bail plea
 
MOST READ
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.