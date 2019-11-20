Rana Sanaullah approaches LHC seeking bail in drug smuggling case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Rana Sanaullah approached on Wednesday the Lahore High Court seeking bail in the drug smuggling case against him.

The PML-N leader is currently on judicial remand until November 30. He has twice had his bail petition rejected by an anti-narcotics court.

Sanaullah made the investigating officer of the Anti-Narcotics Force and the complainant parties in his petition.

He stated in his petition that the case against him was registered because of his strong criticism of the government.

The FIR text does not correspond with the CCTV footage, he contended. The PML-N leader said the complainant mentioned recovery of 21kg heroine in the FIR, however, the quantity was shown to be 15kg afterwards.

He moved the court to grant him bail in the case.