A woman from Raiwind drowned two of her children in a water tank and then tried to harm herself on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place due to an argument.

The children, a four-year-old boy and a five-year old girl, were identified as Ibrahim and Mehwish.

The woman, Nadia Bibi, has been shifted to a hospital where she’s in critical condition. Further investigations are under way, say the police.