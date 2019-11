An employee of the Pakistan Railways was killed on Wednesday morning after a train hit him in Attock.

He was working on the track near Jhammat when he was hit.

The police say Nisar Ahmed was busy working and didn’t realise a train was approaching.

His body has been sent to the Asfandiar Bukhari District Hospital.

The Mehr Express was going to Multan from Rawalpindi.

