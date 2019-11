A boy who was bitten by a stray dog in Tharparkar died of rabies in Karachi on Tuesday.

The deceased, 11-year-old Imtiaz Samejo, was bitten by a stray dog in a village near Chachro in September.

He was given the anti-rabies vaccine in Chachro, but his condition did not improve. He was brought to Karachi’s National Institute of Child Health in a deteriorating state where he passed away. The NICH director confirmed news of his death on Thursday.

