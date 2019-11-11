Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Rabies claims 22nd life in Sindh

39 mins ago
Rabies claims 22nd life in Sindh

Photo: AFP

A teenager who was admitted to Karachi’s Jinnah hospital in critical condition died of rabies on Sunday.

The victim was an 18-year-old male, identified as Zahoor Khan, from Nooriabad in Jamshoro. He was admitted on Saturday in a delirious state with fever, irritability and hydrophobia.

He had been bitten on the leg by a stray dog three months ago, after which he did not receive the anti-rabies vaccination, according to JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. His family was also not aware of the importance of getting vaccinated after a dog bite, she added.

This has been the 10th rabies case at Jinnah hospital this year. Twenty-two people have died of rabies in Sindh this year.

Karachi rabies
 
