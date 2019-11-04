Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry

1 hour ago
Photo: Rabi Pirzada/ Twitter

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has decided to quit the entertainment industry.

She made the announcement on her Twitter account Monday.

Pirzada wrote: “I, Rabi Pirzada, am quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins and soften the hearts of people in my favour.”

Last week, Pirzada’s private videos and pictures were leaked online. She filed a complaint over the issue with the Federal Investigation Agency.

She had sought action those involved in the privacy breach.

Pirzada told Independent Urdu that she had submitted her complaint to the cyber crime unit of FIA. She asked that the agency stop the spread of her leaked videos and pictures and take action against any person or online forum sharing the videos and pictures.

The deputy director of the agency’s cyber crime unit, Sarfaraz Chaudhry, told the publication that FIA has written a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in this regard.

He said that the agency has removed the pictures and videos from several platforms so far and also blocked several accounts.

