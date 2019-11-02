Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has approached the Federal Investigation Agency after her private videos went viral on social media last week.

She has sought action those involved in the privacy breach.

Pirzada told Independent Urdu that she has submitted her complaint to the cyber crime unit of FIA. She has asked that the agency stop the spread of her leaked videos and pictures and take action against any person or online forum sharing the videos and pictures.

The deputy director of the agency’s cyber crime unit, Sarfaraz Chaudhry, told the publication that FIA has written a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in this regard.

He said that the agency has removed the pictures and videos from several platforms so far and also blocked several accounts.

