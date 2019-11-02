Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak

3 hours ago
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak

Photo: Rabi Pirzada/ Twitter

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has approached the Federal Investigation Agency after her private videos went viral on social media last week.

She has sought action those involved in the privacy breach.

Pirzada told Independent Urdu that she has submitted her complaint to the cyber crime unit of FIA. She has asked that the agency stop the spread of her leaked videos and pictures and take action against any person or online forum sharing the videos and pictures.

The deputy director of the agency’s cyber crime unit, Sarfaraz Chaudhry, told the publication that FIA has written a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in this regard.

He said that the agency has removed the pictures and videos from several platforms so far and also blocked several accounts.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Rabi Pirzada
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PTA, Rabi Pirzada, FIA, leaked, pictures, videos
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.