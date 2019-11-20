Quetta varsity organises job fair for Balochistan youth

Over 90 public, private entities engaged with students at event

Such job fairs are being regularly organised on different forums due to high unemployment rate in the province. Thousands of students from varsities across Balochistan attended the event on Wednesday.

According to BUITEMS administration, more than 90 government, semi-government and private entities set up their stalls at the job fair. Professionals from these organisations informed students about various departments and employment opportunities in their respective firms.

Tehreen Irfan, a student of BUITEMS, said the significance of information technology had recently increased manifolds. She said she received useful information from representatives of mobile phone companies at the fair.

"Telecom field is very important with regard to higher education," Irfan said. "Seeking job in the IT sector is going to be the top priority of graduates."

Another student, Mohammad Hamza, termed the fair a good effort. He said youngsters come to know about employment opportunities through such events.

Samia, a student of MBA Finance, said the banking sector was growing rapidly worldwide.

"Pakistan also has a vast banking sector which employs a large number of individuals," she said. "Making it a priority can help eliminate unemployment in Baochistan."

The students also said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was inevitable for Balochistan's development. Its completion would provide jobs to hundreds of thousands of youngsters, they added.

The youngsters said that engineering, IT, energy, agriculture and livestock fields could be promoted in order to end unemployment from the province.

A few students also complained that organisations at such fairs receive their resumes, but never care to get back to them. They said such a situation disappoints them.

Professionals at the fair said their organisations had relaxed their requirements. They said youngsters having economic, commerce, MBA, computer science and other bachelor's degrees were also being considered in the banking sector.

They said their aim was to empower the youth, especially women, in every sector. Experienced individuals and fresh graduates are being provided equal opportunities, these professionals said.

Students are also being provided training and internships by different organisations, they added.