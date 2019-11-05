Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Punjab Police to recruit more women officers

1 hour ago
The Punjab police department has decided to recalibrate its entry and physical tests in an attempt to recruit more women. There are less than 5,000 female officers in the 200,000 strong police force.

Women are found involved in 60% crime cases in Punjab, according to official stats. Low number of women police officers becomes a hurdle in investigation of these cases.

Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani told SAMAA TV that they had eased requirements for physical fitness.

“A lack of women in the force has become a roadblock in investigation of cases,” said one of the police officers.

“The police department has realised that it has to recruit more women in order to reduce crime rate.”

Women make up less than 2% of the entire Pakistani police force, according to the National Police Bureau. This is despite the fact that a 10% quota is reserved for them.

Social activist Durr-e-Shahwar says tough entry and physical tests are the reasons behind this.

The physical exam measures a candidate’s ability to complete a police task. It includes sit-ups, sits and reaches, push-ups, 1.6km-run and bench press.

