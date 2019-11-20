Punjab orders closure of brick kilns to overcome smog

It shoots up brick prices by Rs1500-2000

Smog has been choking plains in Punjab for the past three weeks. Poisonous air has made it difficult for the people to breathe.

The provincial government has already barred farmers from burning residues of crops.

In a similar attempt, the government ordered closure of thousands of brick kilns in 18 districts across the province.

Officials say if kilns in Punjab are not shifted on alternate technology by December 2020, then they would be permanently closed down.

With the closure of kilns, brick prices have shot up by Rs1,500 to Rs2,000. They’re likely to go further up in the days to come.

However, experts suggest that the government should also take measures to prevent air pollution caused by vehicles in order to overcome smog.