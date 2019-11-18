Punjab education department revokes registration of another 50 schools

The Punjab education department revoked on Monday the registration of another 50 schools for failing to comply with the Supreme Court’s orders to reduce fees.

The court had ordered private schools to charge the same fees they charged in January 2017. It had ruled that the school management could only increase their fees by 5-8% annually.

Authorities in Punjab have been acting against educational institutions not complying with court orders.

On Monday, registration of another 50 schools was revoked. Of these, 10 schools were also fined Rs20,000 per day for a period of one month.

The Punjab education department has so far revoked registration of 79 schools across the province.