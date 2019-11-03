PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh booked for kidnapping a man

Police registered on Sunday a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s member of the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh for allegedly kidnapping a man in Umerkot district.

The complainant, Khalid Jutt, nominated Sheikh and four others in his complaint lodged at the Kunri police station.

The complainant told the law enforcers that Sheikh and his accomplices kidnapped the victim, bundled him into their vehicle and subjected him to torture. Jutt said the accused released the victim after forcing him to record a video statement.

Related: PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s car windows smashed in Kunri

Sheikh had arrived in Umerkot’s Kunri tehsil Friday to extend his condolences to relatives of the Tezgam train fire victims, according to the police. A few enraged masses had followed Sheikh’s vehicle on the occasion and chanted slogans against him.

On the other hand, Sheikh had alleged that participants of a caravan led by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Taimur Talpur had attacked them. He had said that Umerkot SSP was also present at the time.

Sheikh’s media coordinator had also said that one of the attackers had been taken hold of.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.