HOME > Violence

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s car windows smashed in Kunri

2 hours ago
He was returning from a condolence visit



PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh's car windows were smashed by people throwing rocks at his vehicle in Sindh's Kunri on Friday. 

He was returning from a visit to pay his respects to the families of some of the victims of the Tezgam train accident. Speaking to SAMAA TV, he said that he was in Mirpurkhas all day and just left when this happened.

Though his car windows were smashed, he remained safe. He said he was going to Kunri where the funerals of four victims of the train accident were when this happened. He said local PPP leader Taimur Talpur was there in Amir Mohalla with a police escort and opened fire at his party and threw rocks. They then stopped the Vigo in which my workers were and smashed it, he accused.



Haleem Adil Sheikh Violence
 
Tell us what you think:

haleem adil sheikh, kunri, mirpurkhas, taimur talpur, ppp, smashed, tezgam, attacik
 
