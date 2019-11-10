Sunday, November 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani booked for scuffle in Muzaffargarh

9 mins ago
Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, has been booked for a fight he had with police officers during Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rally in Muzaffargarh on November 8.

Senior PPP leaders, such as the former premier, attended the rally. Ali Haider arrived at the Taleri Bypass security check point with between 50 and 60 people, all in cars. When he was told he couldn’t take his vehicles past that point, he grew angry.

The DPO arrived at the scene and told him that according to the security plan for the rally, no cars were being allowed in. However, Ali Haider wouldn’t listen and a small fight broke out between his companions and the police.

The SHO of the Civil Lines police station registered a case against him after the rally finished. His 50 to 60 companions have also been named in the FIR, which has been registered under sections relating to obstructing security officials from completing their duties and disrupting the law and order situation.

