Monday, November 11, 2019
Politics

PPP to topple government if Fazl fails, says Kaira

41 mins ago
PPP to topple government if Fazl fails, says Kaira

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that his party will definitely topple the PTI government if Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the JUI-F, fails to do so through Azadi March.

We are not part of any dialogue with the government, he remarked while speaking to the media on Monday.

The government has been accused of not taking care of the politicians. Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health is deteriorating by the day, he added.

JUI-F workers and supporters have been staging a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 Ground near Peshawar Morr with the aim to topple the PTI government.

The march started from Karachi last week under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The caravan reached Islamabad on October 31 after making stops in different cities. The march has now turned into a sit-in as the part protesters have asked the state institutions to stop backing the government.

A meeting of the JUI-F’s central leadership was called on Monday to discuss the future of the Azadi March and what course it will take. The leaders will be discussing whether they will be implementing their ‘Plan B’ or not. They will meet at JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad.

