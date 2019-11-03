PPP isn’t a part of the JUI-F sit-in: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that his party is challenging the legitimacy of the ruling PTI government.

“This is a selected government,” he said while speaking to journalists on Sunday. “The government has usurped the democratic and basic human rights of the people.” It is important for any country that its government is elected and not selected, Bilawal added.

The government cannot run the country for long if they continue to lock the parliament, censor the media and rig the general elections and by-polls. All these actions are unconstitutional, he remarked.

When asked about PPP’s support for JUI-F’s Azadi March, Bilawal said that the demands of his party are the same as those of JUI-F leaders. “We aren’t a part of the dharna.” Our leaders will make a decision on whether he will join the dharna or not, he added.

