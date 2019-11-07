PPP candidate wins Dadu’s PS-86 by-election

Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Salahuddin Jilani has won the by-election held for the Sindh Assembly’s PS-86 constituency in Dadu on Thursday, according to unofficial results.

Jilani beat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Imdad Leghari.

The PPP candidate bagged 42,254 votes, while his rival, Leghari, only managed to get 25,555 votes, according to the unofficial results received from all 158 polling stations.

Polling began at 8am Thursday morning to elect a new Sindh Assembly representative from Dadu.

The Election Commission set up 158 polling stations in PS-86 for the more than 199,000 registered voters. Police presence in the area had increased for the election.

The PS-86 seat was left vacant after the previous MPA, the PPP’s Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani, passed away on September 13.

