Policeman’s celebratory fire kills 15-year-old in Karachi’s Landhi

A 15-year-old boy was killed on Sunday when a stray bullet hit him at a wedding in Karachi’s Landhi. The groom’s friends fired in the air to celebrate, also injuring a passerby child.

The teenage victim was identified as Muddasir and the child as Abrar. The wedding was being held in Sherpao No 1.

After Mudassir’s death, the Quaidabad police arrested five people, including the man who fired the gun. He has been identified as Uzair, a police officer posted at the Steel Town police station.

A case has been registered against the five men as well as the groom, Farheen and his father Taj under sections 34 (common intention), 109 (abetment), 337-H (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), 324 (attempted murder) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistani Penal Code at the Quaidabad police station.

Quaidabad DSP Aijaz Mughal confirmed that the case had been registered by Mudassir’s family.

