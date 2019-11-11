Policeman on Azadi March security duty hospitalised after self-harm attempt

A police constable deployed for the security of the Azadi March in Islamabad tried to harm himself Monday morning after his leave request was rejected.

He attempted to hurt himself in the bathroom of a building in H-9. He was rushed to PIMS Hospital where doctors initially said his condition was critical but later downgraded it out of danger.

The constable was from Swat and has been in Islamabad for 13 days. He and between 20,000 and 25,000 other security personnel have been deployed in the capital for the JUI-F’s anti-government Azadi March. Police personnel say they aren’t getting proper food and their living arrangements are less than ideal.

The constable wanted to go back to Swat and filed a request for leave but it was rejected. He told people after his attempt to harm himself that he did it because his leave was rejected.

Islamabad DIG Waqaruddin Syed has taken notice of the incident and asked SP Zubair Sheikh to investigate.

