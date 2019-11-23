Police in Indian-held Kashmir monitoring PM Khan’s Twitter handle: report

The police in Indian-held Kashmir are monitoring the twitter handles of Prime Minister Imran Khan, SAMAA English, ARY News and Radio Pakistan, the Print reported Saturday.

According to the report, the police “inadvertently” sent an email to a journalist on Friday with a list of Twitter handles that were being “monitored”.

The Twitter handles of Indian activist Shehla Rashid, Kashmiri journalist Ahmed Ali Fayyaz, German news channel DW News and Turkish broadcaster TRT World were also among the list.

After an hour, the journalist received another email from the police, telling them to ignore the previous email. A police source told The Print that they keep a record of Twitter accounts that share news related to Kashmir.