Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police in Indian-held Kashmir monitoring PM Khan’s Twitter handle: report

1 hour ago
Police in Indian-held Kashmir monitoring PM Khan’s Twitter handle: report

Photo: AFP

The police in Indian-held Kashmir are monitoring the twitter handles of Prime Minister Imran Khan, SAMAA English, ARY News and Radio Pakistan, the Print reported Saturday.

According to the report, the police “inadvertently” sent an email to a journalist on Friday with a list of Twitter handles that were being “monitored”.

The Twitter handles of Indian activist Shehla Rashid, Kashmiri journalist Ahmed Ali Fayyaz, German news channel DW News and Turkish broadcaster TRT World were also among the list.

After an hour, the journalist received another email from the police, telling them to ignore the previous email. A police source told The Print that they keep a record of Twitter accounts that share news related to Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, India, Kashmir, Pakistan, SAMAA, ARY
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan's justice system
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan’s justice system
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.