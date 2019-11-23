Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Police find two dead, two injured at Karachi home

1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

The Karachi police found two bodies and two people with injuries – all belonging to one family – at an apartment in the city’s Shadman Town on Saturday.

A 35-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were shifted to a hospital. They are in a critical condition, according to the police. The deceased were the woman’s 40-year old husband and their eight-year-old daughter.

The area residents said the woman’s husband first made a call from a phone that he borrowed from a neighbour, then jumped from the building’s fourth floor. He said he wanted to call his relatives, a resident said.

The police found a hammer covered in blood and other heavy weapons at the residence. SHO Gulberg Ayaz Imrani suspects the man harmed his family using a heavy object before taking his own life. They sent all potential murder weapons to the forensic department.

An investigation is underway.

 
Karachi Murder
 
Tell us what you think:

