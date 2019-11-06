Police baton-charge, arrest protesting teachers in Karachi

More than a dozen teachers were taken into custody for protesting near the CM House in Karachi Wednesday evening.

This included women teachers, who were forcibly moved into a police mobile by lady constables while they shouted at the law enforcers, according to footage shown by SAMAA TV.

The college teachers were calling for, among other things, promotions based on a time-scale formula and a change in the management cadre.

They were seen chanting “shame, shame” slogans outside the Karachi Press Club as police attempted to disperse the protesters.

The road going to CM House from PIDC has been opened for traffic now.

Police says no one will be allowed to block the road.

The women teachers have demanded that their male colleagues be released. “Is this the government? We are lecturers and professors. These are low ranking police officers,” shouted one teacher while a lady constable forcibly pushed her inside a police vehicle.

Police were seen baton-charging the teachers.

“We will keep protesting outside the press club till our colleagues are not released and a notification on time-scale is not issued,” one of the protesting teachers said. She said at least four women and several men had been arrested.

She said the teachers were protesting peacefully and wanted to engage in talks with the government, but law enforcers came and started baton-charging and arresting them after evening prayers.

SAMAA TV contacted several Sindh government officials, including Information Minister Saeed Ghani, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, but received no response.

