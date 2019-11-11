Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Police arrest ‘most wanted’ street criminal in Rawalpindi

14 mins ago
He injured many shopkeepers in Lahore

Police have arrested a “most wanted” street criminal in Rawalpindi who they claim was involved in a number of robberies in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Muhammad Rafique, the station house officer in Rawalpindi’s Saddar area, told SAMAA TV that the suspect used to rob shopkeepers early in the morning. He wore a helmet to hide his identity, the law enforcer added.

Shakil has confessed to robbing people and injuring them for putting up resistance.

"I used to rob people on gunpoint," Basit told SAMAA TV, adding that he had opened fire on people for resisting robberies.

