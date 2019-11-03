Police arrest man suspected of raping eight-year-old schoolgirl in Jhang

The Jhang police have arrested a man suspected of raping an eight-year-old girl in Jhang.

The suspect has been identified only as Qasim, and a case has been registered against him

The incident took place in Jhang’s Ahmedpur Siyal tehsil. The child, a labourer’s daughter, was coming out of her school when the rapist approached her. Her cajoled her and convinced her to come with him and then raped her. He fled after the attack.

The police say, in order to find the culprit, they checked all suspicious persons in the area.

Little children trust all adults, they think they will all protect them, said DPO Hafiz Attaur Rehman. He gave her some money and took her to the side and raped her, said the police officer. However, he said the police’s hard work has paid off and they have arrested the real criminal.

The child’s neighbours say her father was a labourer and has six small children. And now he’s not even able to work, he’s ill, they said.

The child’s father has asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to ensure the suspect is punished strictly.

