Sunday, November 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police arrest man suspected of raping eight-year-old schoolgirl in Jhang

2 mins ago
Police arrest man suspected of raping eight-year-old schoolgirl in Jhang

The Jhang police have arrested a man suspected of raping an eight-year-old girl in Jhang. 

The suspect has been identified only as Qasim, and a case has been registered against him

The incident took place in Jhang’s Ahmedpur Siyal tehsil. The child, a labourer’s daughter, was coming out of her school when the rapist approached her. Her cajoled her and convinced her to come with him and then raped her. He fled after the attack.

The police say, in order to find the culprit, they checked all suspicious persons in the area.

Little children trust all adults, they think they will all protect them, said DPO Hafiz Attaur Rehman. He gave her some money and took her to the side and raped her, said the police officer. However, he said the police’s hard work has paid off and they have arrested the real criminal.

The child’s neighbours say her father was a labourer and has six small children. And now he’s not even able to work, he’s ill, they said.

The child’s father has asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to ensure the suspect is punished strictly.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
jhang rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
rape, child rape, child abuse, jhang, punjab, police
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.