‘PM’s prerogative to decide if army chief’s tenure needs extension’

The cabinet’s meeting over the extension of the army chief’s tenure has ended.

A press conference was addressed Tuesday evening by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar to update the public on the decisions made in the meeting.

The education minister went first.

“The cabinet reviewed the apex court’s proceedings from today [over the tenure of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the army chief],” he said, adding that the matter was debated and some decisions were made.

Firstly, he said, according to Article 243, the prime minister has the powers to advice the president and appoint service chiefs on the advice of the president, including the chief of army staff.

He said this is the procedure that was followed. Prime Minister Imran Khan advised President Dr Arif Alvi and then the president made the extension as per article 243, he explained.

He said the PM also has the powers to judge whether the conditions are such that an extension [in the tenure of the army chief] is required or not.

Several things are kept in mind for this assessment that the premier needs to make, which is his prerogative, said Mehmood, adding that in this particular case, what was kept in mind was the regional security situation.

He said the prime minister sent advice to the president due to the special prevailing circumstances as India for the first time had crossed the LoC after Kargil and attacked the Balakot area of Pakistan after 1971.

Mehmood said the serious tension and shelling along the LoC and the curfew exceeding 100 days in Kashmir is also an unusual development.

