
HOME > News

PML-N’s Irfan Siddiqui cleared in tenancy act violation case

1 hour ago
PML-N’s Irfan Siddiqui cleared in tenancy act violation case

The Islamabad High Court disposed of on Friday the case against Irfan Siddiqui, a PML-N leader and former special assistant of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

A case was lodged against him in July for violating the tenancy act by not informing the police that he had given his house on rent. On Friday, the Islamabad police presented a report in court discharging Siddiqui in the case.

Justice Aamer Farooq disposed of the case after the report was submitted. Siddiqui’s lawyer asked the court to take action against the administration for registering the case in the first place. But while Justice Farooq said a counter suit was Siddiqui’s right, he said he had to file a separate petition.

He was arrested on July 27 under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code for not informing the relevant police station that he had rented out his house. Under this law, all property owners have to inform local police stations about the details of their tenants.

His arrest caused a massive controversy as a picture of him handcuffed circulated on social media, prompting a discussing on how the police treat the people they’re arresting. He was granted bail on July 28.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
