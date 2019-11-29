PML-N, PPP submit details of funds to ECP

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party submitted on Friday details of fund they received to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP scrutiny committee had given questionnaires to the two parties, asking them about details of funds they received and from whom.

Both the parties submitted their replies during an in-camera meeting of the ECP scrutiny committee on Friday.

PPP lawyer Shehbaz Khosa said the party didn’t have any company in the United States.

PML-N counsel Jahangir Jadoon said they have to again appear before the committee on December 3.

“We will also respond to their objections,” he said. “We are to satisfy the scrutiny committee.”

The petitioner, Farrukh Habib, alleged the PML-N received funds from secret sources. “They won’t get away by submitting a one-page reply,” he added.

The scrutiny committee will review written replies submitted by the two parties. It has summoned representatives of both the parties on December 3.

