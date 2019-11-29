Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N, PPP submit details of funds to ECP

46 mins ago
PML-N, PPP submit details of funds to ECP

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party submitted on Friday details of fund they received to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP scrutiny committee had given questionnaires to the two parties, asking them about details of funds they received and from whom.

Both the parties submitted their replies during an in-camera meeting of the ECP scrutiny committee on Friday.

PPP lawyer Shehbaz Khosa said the party didn’t have any company in the United States.

PML-N counsel Jahangir Jadoon said they have to again appear before the committee on December 3.

“We will also respond to their objections,” he said. “We are to satisfy the scrutiny committee.”

The petitioner, Farrukh Habib, alleged the PML-N received funds from secret sources. “They won’t get away by submitting a one-page reply,” he added.

The scrutiny committee will review written replies submitted by the two parties. It has summoned representatives of both the parties on December 3.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ECP PML-N PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.