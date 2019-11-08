Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PML-N MNAs move motion of no-confidence against deputy speaker

1 hour ago
PML-N MNAs move motion of no-confidence against deputy speaker

Photo: Qasim Suri/Facebook

Five PML-N MNAs moved a no-confidence motion on Friday a motion against Deputy National Assembly Speaker Qasim Suri. 

They want a vote of confidence to be held in the assembly immediately.

The resolution was moved by Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastagir, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and Muhammad Sajjad.

They said that Suri violated the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007 and that he has lost the confidence of the House.

They moved the resolution under Article 53(7)(c) of the Constitution. Under that article, “he is removed from office by a resolution of the Assembly, of which not less than seven days’ notice has been given and which is passed by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the Assembly.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
national assembly PML-N Qasim Suri
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
The reality of the JUI-F's Azadi March, in pictures
The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.