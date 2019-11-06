Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Court issues Maryam Nawaz’s release orders

1 hour ago
Court issues Maryam Nawaz’s release orders

Photo: Maryam Nawaz Sharif/Facebook

An accountability court in Lahore has issued the release orders of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

The order was issued after the relevant judge signed it on Wednesday morning.

A team from the accountability court has taken the orders to Kot Lakhpat Jail, where Maryam is being kept currently.

Maryam was granted bail by the Lahore High Court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4. She has been granted conditional bail and has to submit sureties of Rs10 million, an additional Rs50 million and surrender her passport.

Maryam, who was arrested on August 8, was incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. She is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
