Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

PM urges world to ‘step in’ to resolve Kashmir conflict

2 hours ago
PM urges world to ‘step in’ to resolve Kashmir conflict

File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged on Thursday the international community to “step in” to resolve the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

“This is a very serious situation developing in this region,” PM Khan said, while addressing the closing ceremony of Margalla Dialogue conference in Islamabad.

“We are now stuck in a situation where an extremist ideology has taken over lives of 1.3 billion people.”

The prime minister said that India would suffer because of PM Narendra Modi’s “extremist ideology”.

“The [Indian] media has been scared into submission,” he said, adding that members of opposition parties in India were not allowed to speak.

PM Khan said New Delhi would have to lift the curfew in occupied Kashmir sooner or later and it would force Modi to enter a “blind alley”.

“We should be prepared for the worst,” the premier said, warning the world that both Pakistan and India are nuclear-armed countries.

“The international community should step in and stop worrying about India being counterweight to China,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan India Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
India, Pakistan, Kashmir, Imran Khan, Narendra Modi, World
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.