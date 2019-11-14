PM urges world to ‘step in’ to resolve Kashmir conflict

Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged on Thursday the international community to “step in” to resolve the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

“This is a very serious situation developing in this region,” PM Khan said, while addressing the closing ceremony of Margalla Dialogue conference in Islamabad.

“We are now stuck in a situation where an extremist ideology has taken over lives of 1.3 billion people.”

The prime minister said that India would suffer because of PM Narendra Modi’s “extremist ideology”.

“The [Indian] media has been scared into submission,” he said, adding that members of opposition parties in India were not allowed to speak.

PM Khan said New Delhi would have to lift the curfew in occupied Kashmir sooner or later and it would force Modi to enter a “blind alley”.

“We should be prepared for the worst,” the premier said, warning the world that both Pakistan and India are nuclear-armed countries.

“The international community should step in and stop worrying about India being counterweight to China,” he added.