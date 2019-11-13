Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

PM should not listen to ones obstructing Nawaz’s departure: Shujaat

23 mins ago
PM should not listen to ones obstructing Nawaz’s departure: Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Shujaat said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should not listen to the ones who were obstructing former premier Nawaz Sharif’s departure abroad for the sake of treatment.

In his statement issued to the media, Shujaat said the prime minister would have to control the storm that erupted over the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo’s departure abroad.

“I have said this earlier as well that life and death rest with Almighty Allah,” he stated. The PML-Q leader advised PM Khan to make good decisions in his capacity as head of the country.

“Do not listen to such people who have been creating hurdles,” he advised the premier.

Shujaat urged PM Khan to save his reputation as it would become difficult to get rid of this stigma later.

