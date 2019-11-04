PM refuses to back down in face of opposition’s protest

Prime Minister Imran Khan refused on Monday to back down in the face opposition parties’ protest in Islamabad.

The opposition parties have been staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad. They seek PM Khan’s resignation and a snap election in the country.

The prime minister presided over a parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its coalition partners in Islamabad Monday.

Speaking to the attendees, he termed the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March an “international conspiracy” to destabilize the country.

PM Khan said the government provided a democratic way out to Azadi March protesters.

“No matter how long the participants of the sit-in stay there, we have no objection,” he said, promising to give a tough political fight to the opposition.

“If the opposition would give tough time, then the government would also not step back,” the prime minister asserted.

