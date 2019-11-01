PM Khan waives passport requirement for Sikh pilgrims at Kartarpur

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur will no longer require a passport and will not have to register 10 days in advance.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport – just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji’s 550th birthday — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 1, 2019

PM Khan also said that no fee would be charged from the pilgrims on the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor or on Guru Baba Nanak’s 550th birthday on November 9.

Initially, pilgrims required a passport to enter the corridor, as a form of identification.

Earlier this month, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had said that India has agreed to share an advance list of pilgrims 10 days before they come so Pakistan knows the number of people coming and can properly receive them and ensure no mismanagement takes place.

Both these requirements, however, have been waived by the prime minister.

The prime minister had laid the foundation for the corridor on February 18, 2018.

“A $20 service will be charged per person and 5000 people will be accommodated at a time. The corridor will be open seven days a week, from dusk to dawn,” Dr Faisal had said.

Pakistan and India had signed the Kartarpur Corridor agreement last week at zero point on the Pakistan-India border.