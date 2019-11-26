Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Government

PM Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting

3 hours ago
PM Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting

Pic20-060 ISLAMABAD: Aug20 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs Meeting of the Federal Cabinet at PM Office. ONLINE PHOTO

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Tuesday) to discuss a 16-point agenda.

The meeting will discuss matters related to the political, economic and security situation of the country, appointment of Aamer Manzoor as PTV managing director, and approval of the appointment of the chairman of the Pakistan Ordinance Factories.

The meeting will start at 11:30am at Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

The federal cabinet will discuss the Economic Coordination Committee’s decisions with them.

Financial matters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal Area and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas will be discussed.

