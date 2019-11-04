‘PM Khan says govt isn’t part of any deal’

Prime Minister Imran Khan told members of his party on Monday that his government wasn’t part of any deal, according to the government sources.

The prime minister presided over a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the parliament, the sources said.

During the meeting, PTI members asked questions pertaining to a deal with opposition parties, according to sources.

“The government isn’t part of any deal and no compromise will be made on corruption cases,” the prime minister was quoted as telling the participants.

“Our narrative is clear that no one will get an NRO.”

The sources said that PM Khan directed members of the government to effectively convey their narrative to the masses.

The meeting also approved a resolution in favour of the government’s negotiations team, the sources informed further.

It reposed complete confidence in the team constituted to hold talks with the opposition.