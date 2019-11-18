Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PM Khan doing ‘selected politics’ for 20 years: Bilawal

1 hour ago
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been doing “selected politics” for the past 20 years.

His comments came in response to Prime Minister Khan’s criticism of him at a ceremony earlier in the day.

“Neither I am a liberal, nor corrupt and hypocrite,” the PPP chairman said on Twitter. “I am progressive and visionary.”

He said he was in politics for the past one year. “You are an old man aged 70 and doing selected politics for 20 years,” Bilawal told PM Khan.

The PPP chairman said if the prime minister had any identity, then it was “[taking] U-turn, hypocrisy and puppet”.

One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Anwar   November 18, 2019 6:48 pm/ Reply

    I would be careful calling him a old man. His oxford CV has many known names on it and I am sure they all can vouch for him lol.

Tell us what you think:

