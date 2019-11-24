PM Khan condemns attempt to desecrate Holy Quran in Norway

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned on Sunday an attempt to burn the Holy Quran by an extremist right-wing group in Norway.

The group goes by the name ‘Stop the Islamisation of Norway’. It held a protest against Islam on November 16 and attempted to burn a copy of the Holy Quran.

“Provocative activities against Islam are not acceptable at all,” PM Khan said. He was addressing a meeting of his party’s core committee.

The prime minister directed the foreign ministry to immediately contact the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in this regard.

