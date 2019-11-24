Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PM Khan condemns attempt to desecrate Holy Quran in Norway

1 hour ago
PM Khan condemns attempt to desecrate Holy Quran in Norway

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned on Sunday an attempt to burn the Holy Quran by an extremist right-wing group in Norway.

The group goes by the name ‘Stop the Islamisation of Norway’. It held a protest against Islam on November 16 and attempted to burn a copy of the Holy Quran.

“Provocative activities against Islam are not acceptable at all,” PM Khan said. He was addressing a meeting of his party’s core committee.

The prime minister directed the foreign ministry to immediately contact the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in this regard.

