PM Khan condemns attempt to desecrate Holy Quran in Norway

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned on Sunday an attempt to burn the Holy Quran by an extremist right-wing group in Norway.
The group goes by the name ‘Stop the Islamisation of Norway’. It held a protest against Islam on November 16 and attempted to burn a copy of the Holy Quran.
“Provocative activities against Islam are not acceptable at all,” PM Khan said. He was addressing a meeting of his party’s core committee.
The prime minister directed the foreign ministry to immediately contact the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in this regard.