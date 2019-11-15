PM Khan among most popular foreign politicians in UK: survey

Prime Minister Imran Khan is one of the most popular foreign politicians in the UK, according to a survey conducted by a UK-based research group.

The survey conducted by You Gov, a UK-based market research and data analytics firm, ranked PM Khan the 7th most popular and 9th most famous politician in the country.

“Imran Khan is described by fans as: A Winner, Passionate, Inspiring, Admirable and Confident,” it said.

Barack Obama, the former US president, is still the most popular and famous politician in the UK, the survey said. US President Donald Trump is the 9th most popular and the 2nd most famous politician in the UK.

Former US secretary of state Hilary Clinton, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also among the top 10 most famous politicians in the UK.