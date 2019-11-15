PM in favour of Nawaz’s treatment abroad, says Elahi

Claims he urged the premier to let Nawaz go abroad

The PML-Q leader said so during his appearance on SAMAA TV show 'Nadeem Malik Live' Thursday night.

"Obviously, I told him that it would be very harmful for you," he said, when asked whether he told PM Khan to let Nawaz go during their meeting.

Elahi said he told the premier that doctors had been saying that Nawaz's condition had turned very serious and anything could happen to him.

"You're right," he quoted the prime minister as telling him in response.

Commenting on the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl's protest, he said the Azadi March greatly benefitted JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. "Fazlur Rehman became the leader of the opposition," the PML-Q leader said.

Elahi, however, said the JUI-F’s protest against the government would die down in the next few days.